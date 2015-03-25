LONDON, March 25 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, round two of the championship (listed in current championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ-did not qualify. / 2014 / 2013 AU AD BR US RU JP SG IT BE HU DE GB AT CA MC ES CN BH MY AU/BR US AD Lewis Hamilton 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 R 3 3 1 2 R 2 1 1 1 1 R 9 4 7 Nico Rosberg 2 14 1 2 2 2 R 2 2 4 1 R 1 2 1 2 2 2 2 1 5 9 3 Sebastian Vettel 3 8 5 7 8 3 2 6 5 7 4 5 R 3 R 4 5 6 3 R 1 1 1 Felipe Massa 4 2 3 4 11 7 5 3 13 5 R R 4 12 7 13 15 7 7 R 7 12 8 Felipe Nasr 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Daniel Ricciardo 6 4 R 3 7 4 3 5 1 1 6 3 8 1 3 3 4 4 R DQ 10 11 16 Nico Hulkenberg 7 6 8 R 12 8 9 12 10 R 7 8 9 5 5 10 6 5 5 6 8 6 14 Marcus Ericsson 8 - - - 19 17 15 19 17 R 18 R 18 R 11 20 20 R 14 R - - - Carlos Sainz 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Sergio Perez 10 7 15 R 10 10 7 7 8 R 10 11 6 11 R 9 9 3 NS 10 6 7 9 Jenson Button 11 5 4 12 4 5 R 8 6 10 8 4 11 4 6 11 11 17 6 3 4 10 12 Kimi Raikkonen R 10 7 13 9 12 8 9 4 6 11 R 10 10 12 7 8 10 12 7 - - R Max Verstappen R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Romain Grosjean R 13 17 11 17 15 13 16 R R R 12 14 R 8 8 R 12 11 R R 2 4 Pastor Maldonado R R 12 9 18 16 12 14 R 13 12 17 12 R NS 15 14 14 R R 16 17 11 Kevin Magnussen NS 11 9 8 5 14 10 10 12 12 9 7 7 9 10 12 13 R 9 2 - - - Daniil Kvyat NS R 11 15 14 11 14 11 9 14 R 9 R R R 14 10 11 10 9 - - - Valtteri Bottas NS 3 10 5 3 6 11 4 3 8 2 2 3 7 R 5 7 8 8 5 R 8 15 Will Stevens NQ 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Roberto Merhi NQ - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Fernando Alonso - 9 6 6 6 R 4 R 7 2 5 6 5 6 4 6 3 9 4 4 3 5 5 AU-Australia, AD-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, US-United States, RU-Russia, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, MY-Malaysia. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)