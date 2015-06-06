MONTREAL, June 6 Force India accused leading Formula One manufacturers on Saturday of seeking to take control of the sport with a plan to supply 'franchise cars' to other teams.

Speaking a day after Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari bosses met at the Canadian Grand Prix to discuss controversial proposals for 2017 and beyond, deputy principal Bob Fernley was sceptical.

"I'd put it under the banner of 'Beware of Greeks bearing gifts,'" he told Reuters.

"I think it's the final play of the manufacturing teams trying to take control of Formula One, both from a point of view of a power base and a financial base," added the Briton.

"Drive independent teams out and replace them with customer cars so that they are in total control."

Mercedes non-executive director Niki Lauda told Reuters the meeting had discussed various ideas including 'franchise cars', a term coined by Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.

"I honestly believe that this is the best idea which ever happened because it gives everybody the opportunity to participate in Formula One with a lower cost base," he said.

"It is only triggered when there are 18 cars on the grid so therefore it's not an urgent thing but we need to talk about it," added the Austrian.

"There will be constructors and non-constructors. And all of the constructors if they want to should make more cars. And then it depends on how many people want to use the cars."

The Strategy Group made various proposals, still to be approved by the governing FIA, at its most recent meeting to make cars quicker, louder and more aggressive-looking.

The controversial subject of teams being able to supply others with cars was not mentioned on a subsequent statement but has been bubbling around for some time.

The likes of Force India, Sauber and former champions Williams are firmly opposed.

"We are just thinking along what is the best solution," said Lauda. "To wait for a trigger of 18 cars is a reaction. I think you should be proactive. Why do we need to wait for a trigger?

"I think we should think of a new concept that is feasible and introduce it as quick as you can. I would trigger this earlier. Why wait for the disaster?"

Formula One currently has 10 teams, with American-based Haas coming in next year. However some are struggling financially, with Caterham folding after last season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)