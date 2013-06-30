Motor racing-One F1 comeback is enough for Button
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
June 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 4. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 6. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 7. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 8. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 9. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 10. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 12. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 14. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 16. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 18. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 19. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 20. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 21. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 22. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault
MONACO, May 29 Once-dominant Mercedes are now the underdogs in the Formula One title race, team boss Toto Wolff said after rivals Ferrari took a resounding one-two in Monaco on Sunday.