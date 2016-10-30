Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One GP Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 5. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 7. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 12. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 15. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 18. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 21. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 22. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.