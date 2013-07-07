Motor racing-One F1 comeback is enough for Button
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
July 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One German Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 3. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 5. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 8. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 11. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 12. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 15. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 16. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 17. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 18. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 19. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 20. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 22. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
MONACO, May 29 Once-dominant Mercedes are now the underdogs in the Formula One title race, team boss Toto Wolff said after rivals Ferrari took a resounding one-two in Monaco on Sunday.