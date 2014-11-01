Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 7. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 8. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 9. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 10. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 14. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 15. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 16. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 17. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 18. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault