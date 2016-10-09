Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
Oct 9 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 5. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 7. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 8. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 10. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 13. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 14. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 16. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 22. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.