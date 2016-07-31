Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
July 31 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One German Grand Prix at Hockenheimring on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 11. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 14. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 17. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 18. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 19. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 20. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 21. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.