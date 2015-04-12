April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 8. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 9. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 10. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 11. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 13. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 14. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 16. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 17. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 18. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 20. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari