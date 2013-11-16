Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 2. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 3. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 4. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 8. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 9. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 10. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 11. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 12. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 13. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 14. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 15. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 17. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 18. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 20. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 22. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix as organisers seek to build on the crowd-pulling success of Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2016 race.