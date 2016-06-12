Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 16. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 17. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 18. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 19. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 20. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 22. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.