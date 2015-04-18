Motor racing-Alonso's Indy 500 car will go to his museum
BARCELONA, May 11 Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he will get to keep the Indianapolis 500 car that he races in later this month to add to his musem collection.
April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 10. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 12. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 15. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 17. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 18. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 19. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 20. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren
BARCELONA, May 11 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he expects to be back up to speed in Spain this weekend after struggling for pace in Russia.