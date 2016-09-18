Motor racing-Sauber end their points drought
BARCELONA, May 14 Swiss-based Sauber ended their Formula One points drought on Sunday with Pascal Wehrlein finishing eighth in the Spanish Grand Prix for the team's first scoring finish of the season.
Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 6. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 7. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 9. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 10. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 14. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 17. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 19. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 20. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 21. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 22. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari
BARCELONA, May 14 Force India collected one of Formula One's stranger sanctions on Sunday when they were given a suspended 25,000-euro ($27,317.50) fine for a breach of the rules concerning driver numbers on their cars.