Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 5. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 6. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 8. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 9. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 10. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 12. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 13. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 16. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham - Renault 17. Will Stevens (Britain) Caterham - Renault 18. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 19. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 20. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault