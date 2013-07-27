Tiger Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
BUDAPEST Race stewards upheld Romain Grosjean's third place on the Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid on Saturday after deciding that accidental damage had caused his Lotus to fail a post-qualifying stress test.
Technical delegate Jo Bauer had referred Lotus to the stewards after the front floor of the Frenchman's car was found to be in breach of the technical regulations because its front floor flexed more than permitted when a load was applied at a given point.
The stewards, one of them former Formula One racer and Le Mans winner Allan McNish, decided to take no further action after finding that the car had suffered a heavy impact in the second phase of qualifying when it 'bottomed' at turn 11.
"This is deemed to be a case of accidental damage, not a case of non-compliance," they ruled in a statement.
Grosjean had qualified behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, on pole, and Red Bull's triple champion Sebastian Vettel.
A sanction would have lifted Ferrari's title contender Fernando Alonso, who is second overall and 34 points behind Vettel, from fifth to fourth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood and Pritha Sarkar)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is confident the Premier League club will be doing "interesting" business during the next transfer window while acknowledging that he may not get all his first-choice targets.
South Korea's Kang Sung-hoon, who needs a win this week to earn a U.S. Masters invite, led by four shots after the second round of the Shell Houston Open on Friday while the final Augusta tune-up ended early for a quartet of major champions.