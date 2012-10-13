YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 13 Romain Grosjean expects other Formula One drivers to try and take advantage of his determination to stay out of trouble at the start of Sunday's Korean Grand Prix.

"I think drivers will play with the fact that they know I am in a bit of a difficult situation, that's not a secret," the Frenchman told reporters after qualifying in seventh place on Saturday.

"But never mind. I'll do what I need to do. I have done hundreds of starts in my life."

Grosjean was branded a 'first lap nutcase' by Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber, who starts on pole in Korea, after the Lotus driver wrecked his race by crashing into him at the start in Japan last weekend.

He was suspended for last month's Italian Grand Prix after dumping Ferrari's Fernando Alonso out of the Belgian Grand Prix when the Lotus driver triggered a collision that saw his car fly over the Spaniard's on the first lap.

The Frenchman has also been on the podium three times and is undoubtedly quick.

"I love racing so I am looking forward to the race," he said.

"It's a work in progress, we had a step forward I think. This week was quite helpful in terms of working on myself and tomorrow I hope I am going to show it. Staying out of trouble, that's the plan," said Grosjean.

The former GP2 champion will line up next to Force India's Nico Hulkenberg and behind Lotus team mate Kimi Raikkonen and Ferrari's Felipe Massa.

"He was in a bit of trouble in the starts so I think he suffers already a lot with that," said Massa, when asked how he felt to have Grosjean on the row behind.

"I think he needs to be careful and understand how to do the starts. I hope he understands that...he's a clever guy and a good driver as well so I'm sure it's not a difficult thing to learn." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)