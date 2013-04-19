MANAMA, April 19 Lotus have given Romain Grosjean a new chassis for Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix to help build the Frenchman's confidence.

"He's not at his best, let's say, where we think he should be," team principal Eric Boullier told reporters after practice on Friday.

"There's nothing to blame, actually to finger-point anything. It's just the addition of different things. So we decided to go through in detail and deep enough to even take into consideration a change of chassis."

Grosjean's Finnish team mate Kimi Raikkonen won the Australian season-opener and finished second in China last weekend, his 20th successive points finish.

The Frenchman has been in the points in all three races but ninth, sixth and tenth.

While 2007 champion Raikkonen is second overall with 49 points, Grosjean has 11.

Grosjean saw a sports psychologist at the end of last season after collecting a one-race ban for causing a Belgian Grand Prix collision that put Ferrari's Fernando Alonso out of the race and could have caused serious injury.

Lotus chairman Gerard Lopez said before the start of the season that the Frenchman was "a different guy" and was no longer the crash-prone driver weighed down by stress and pressure.