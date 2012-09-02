SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Sept 2 French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean was handed a one-race ban and fined 50,000 euros ($63,000) for causing a first corner pile-up at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

His Lotus team said they would not be appealing the penalty, which will mean Grosjean missing next weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Belgian reserve Jerome D'Ambrosio is the likely replacement, although the team have yet to take a final decision.

(1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)