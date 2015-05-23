Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives in the paddock ahead the start of the third free practice session at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MONACO Lewis Hamilton wants to win Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix but the Formula One world champion is not about to lose sight of the bigger picture.

Sunday's showcase race could see the Mercedes driver beaten by team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg for the third year in a row in the Mediterranean principality and he says he is prepared for that to happen.

"If he gets that (race win) he gets that. I want to win the championship, ultimately," Hamilton told British reporters, with Saturday's qualifying likely to decide the outcome of the race just as it has for the past six years.

"This is just another race that adds to the bigger picture. It's not the be-all and end-all, this weekend. Your life doesn't start or end this weekend.

"It's great if you can have it, an accomplishment an experience, but get the points. Naturally I do want to win. But I want to win the world championship way more than I want to win this race," added the 30-year-old.

Hamilton, a winner in 2008 in Monaco on the way to his first title with McLaren, is the last driver to triumph on the street circuit without starting on pole.

That at least will give some confidence, despite the statistical evidence against him, if Rosberg chalks up his second successive pole after beating him in qualifying in Spain two weeks ago.

"I've not won here since 2008 and 2008 wasn't a spectacular weekend in terms of how quick I was," he said. "It's my third year (with Mercedes) where we potentially should have the car to win here.

"Nico's won the last two so I've got to make some changes."

The champion, winner of three of the first four races and now 20 points clear of Rosberg after five of 19, said he just had not been quick enough at the Circuit de Catalunya.

He dismissed a suggestion by 1996 world champion and compatriot Damon Hill that his jet-setting lifestyle, with time in America after Bahrain, might have contributed.

"It wasn't because I'd been travelling or anything like that. Nico was just quick that weekend," said Hamilton.

"I feel solid, I feel fresh, I know the importance of being on the time zone here. Last year I overslept. People are going to have opinions about so many different things...I just do me. Like it, love it or leave it."

