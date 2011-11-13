By Alan Baldwin
| ABU DHABI
ABU DHABI Nov 13 Lewis Hamilton, always
his own fiercest critic, gave himself a pat on the back on
Sunday after delivering one of his most satisfying Formula One
wins to his mother as a birthday present.
The Abu Dhabi victory was helped by the abrupt retirement of
Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel on the first
lap but after what the McLaren driver has been through this
season, it was as sweet as anything he has tasted.
"I've had some interesting victories, some better than
others," the 2008 world champion said as mechanics in 'rocket
red' victory T-shirts packed up under floodlights and the
parties started up on boats moored in the Yas Marina.
"When I was doing the lap on the way in (after the finish),
I was thinking that this was definitely one of my best, just in
terms of my own performance, not making mistakes.
"I don't feel I've made a single mistake in the race and
with the things that have gone on, with the pressure that I've
been under and with the doubt that has surrounded me, I felt
just massively proud to have put that kind of performance
together and to have come out on top."
To add to the pleasure, Saturday was his mother Carmen's
birthday and she was present -- on a rare visit to a racetrack
-- to watch him win.
Even before parking up and getting out of the car, as he
talked excitedly on the team radio, the driver had dedicated his
race to her.
Hamilton had not won since Germany in July and, amid
controversy and repeated collisions with Ferrari's Felipe Massa,
he had fallen further and further behind team mate Jenson Button
in the overall standings.
For the first time in his career, he will end this season
behind a team mate -- but Sunday's win at least equalled
Button's tally of three for the year and he could better that in
the Brazil finale.
GREAT SUPPORT
"I definitely think that this weekend I've been clearer in
my mind and I've had less weighing on me, less thoughts and
issues or whatever problems that I've got," he said.
"I was just able to drive clearly. I think my qualifying has
always been generally good and my practice has always been
pretty good but obviously in the last race...I was just not
thinking straight and this weekend I was able to think straight.
"I don't know if that's because I had some great support
here or what, but it's been a positive feeling all weekend. I
felt like I was on it all weekend so I just feel very fortunate
to have come out and finished and had the car last and not get
into any trouble."
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, former team mate in an unhappy
season at McLaren, had paid Hamilton an unexpected compliment
earlier in the week as a rare driver who could win in a car that
was not the fastest.
The Spaniard was the only one to take the fight truly to
Hamilton, with Button having KERS problems, and the McLaren man
returned the compliment afterwards.
"Just being able to hold off one of the best drivers in the
world throughout the race is something that is very, very tough
to do," he said.
Team principal Martin Whitmarsh delighted in hailing a great
Hamilton success.
"He controlled his pace and drove brilliantly," he told
reporters. "We'll remember it for Lewis that's the Lewis we know
and love and I think he's really enjoyed it."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond; For Reuters
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)