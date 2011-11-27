By Alan Baldwin
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 27 Lewis Hamilton ended a
long-running Formula One feud with Felipe Massa on Sunday by
walking up to the Ferrari driver after the Brazilian Grand Prix
and giving him a hug.
"It's been a long hard year for all the drivers, and I hope
they all have a good winter," McLaren's 2008 world champion, who
retired from the race at Interlagos with a gearbox failure, told
reporters.
"It was good to have a nice chat with Felipe after the race.
I have great respect for him and I'm already looking forward to
racing him again next year."
Massa welcomed the gesture: "I was pleased that Lewis came
around to see me...it was a very nice gesture on his part," he
said.
Hamilton and Massa have had a magnetic attraction on the
track this season, colliding six times -- most recently in India
last month -- and ending up barely on speaking terms.
The two looked like they might be on for another coming
together at Interlagos on Sunday, with Hamilton hot on Massa's
heels in a battle for fifth place until a gearbox failure
sidelined the Briton.
"Even in this race we've had the magnetic attraction between
Lewis and Felipe which has sometimes gone wrong," McLaren team
boss Martin Whitmarsh told Reuters.
"For a few moments there we thought it might just happen
again. In fact at that point Lewis didn't have a seventh gear so
although he was quite a lot quicker, getting past was going to
be a bit of a challenge for him.
"So it was nice at the end of it, in an impromptu way, for
Lewis to have a hug with Felipe...so hopefully that story will
now end and we'll move on to a great championship fight for next
year," added the Briton.
Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali agreed.
"I was very pleased to see today Lewis Hamilton come in here
and hugging Felipe. At the end of the day that is what it is all
about. It was a good gesture and I am very happy that today this
was pretty clear."
