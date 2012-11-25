SAO PAULO Nov 25 Lewis Hamilton was left feeling numb after failing to finish his final race for McLaren on Sunday despite starting on pole position and leading the race.

The 2008 world champion, who is moving to Mercedes next season, retired when Force India's Nico Hulkenberg skidded into him on the slippery track as they were approaching back markers while running first and second.

Jenson Button went on to win the title-deciding race for McLaren, the team's second win in a row after Hamilton's victory at the U.S. Grand Prix.

"I am happy for the team that we got a win and feeling good for the future," Hamilton told reporters. "I feel numb, a little bit like I did in 2007, it is mixed emotions at the moment.

Hamilton missed out on the title in 2007, his rookie season, by a single point in Brazil.

"(It's) sad that we were leading and I didn't get to see through the race and also that I am leaving. But I am excited for the future and hopefully I will have a little bit of luck at some stage," said the Briton.

Hamilton has been part of the McLaren 'family' since he was a 13-year-old in go karts, with the team backing him through the junior series to Formula One and Sunday was a farewell to the only F1 team he has known.

In 110 grands prix, he has won 21 times with 49 podium places, 26 pole positions, 12 fastest laps and 913 world championship points.

Button, who ended the season as he started it with a win, said he would have liked to celebrate on the podium with his team mate one last time.

"It's sad that Lewis isn't here to enjoy his last race with the team but it's racing and these things happen," he said. "I'd like to bid him farewell. We've had a good time together over the last three years." (Editing by Ed Osmond)