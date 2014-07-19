HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 19 Formula One title contender Lewis Hamilton crashed during the first phase of qualifying for the German Grand Prix on Saturday, halting the session.

The front left wheel on the Mercedes appeared to lock up as the Briton approached the stadium section of the circuit, with the car spinning sideways and into the tyre wall on a blisteringly hot afternoon.

Hamilton, who is four points behind championship leading team mate Nico Rosberg in the overall standings at the halfway point in the season, stepped out and appeared unhurt.

"I'm OK. I hit the brakes and something...the brakes failed," he said over the car radio. The session was halted for nine minutes before resuming. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)