AUSTIN, Texas Nov 2 Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton has ended a management arrangement with Simon Fuller's XIX Entertainment.

"The contract expired and I am going to be doing something different," the 29-year-old Mercedes driver told reporters at the U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday. "I don't know what yet, but I will decide at the end of the year."

The 2008 champion joined XIX, who also manage former England captain David Beckham, tennis player Andy Murray and Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, in 2011 after a break with his father Anthony who has been more in evidence again this year.

XIX were involved in his move from McLaren to Mercedes at the end of 2012. Hamilton's current contract is due to expire at the end of next year.

Hamilton has won nine races so far this season and is leading team mate Nico Rosberg by 17 points in the championship. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)