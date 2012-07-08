SILVERSTONE, England, July 8 Lewis Hamilton fears his Formula One title hopes could disappear unless McLaren can pick up the pace after a disappointing showing at their home British Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 2008 world champion finished in eighth place, while team mate and 2009 champion Jenson Button could manage only 10th.

"We are still in the fight, but unless we find something it's going to be hard to stay in the fight," Hamilton told the BBC.

"I raced my heart out as always but we just struggled; we did not have enough speed in general," he added.

Hamilton, who won at Silverstone in 2008, briefly led the race in the early stages before a pit stop. He was never able to get back into contention in a grand prix won by Australian Mark Webber for Red Bull.

"I was expecting us to get at least fifth, but those teams in front of us were much quicker," added Hamilton, who is fourth in the championship on 92 points. Spaniard Fernando Alonso, second on Sunday, leads the standings on 129.

"We will keep our heads down, stay focused and hopefully at some stage we will get a car to challenge at the front," he added.

McLaren have slipped from second to fourth in the constructors' championship, behind leaders Red Bull, Ferrari and Lotus.

The next grand prix is in Germany on July 22, with the Hungarian race only a week later. (Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Alan Baldwin)