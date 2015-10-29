MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton said he saw little reason to try and help Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and finish runner-up in the Formula One standings.

The Briton also told reporters at the Mexican Grand Prix that the two drivers had not discussed their first corner coming together at last weekend's U.S. Grand Prix or a hat-tossing incident before the podium ceremonies.

"We haven't spoken, not that I think we really need to," said Hamilton, who won his 10th race of the season in Texas last Sunday to clinch his third title.

"The team has not asked me to support him...as I'm here to win the race.

"The team have won the constructors' championship so I think from here on there's not really a huge benefit to the team for me to start helping. We'll see what (motorsport director) Toto (Wolff) wants me to do."

Rosberg is four points behind Vettel with three races remaining and, after three wins and seven second places in 16 races so far, should be able to overtake his four times champion compatriot.

Asked why he saw no need for talks to clear the air, Hamilton said: "I'm very easy-going and so I never really have any problems.

"I think Toto feels that he needs to perhaps sit with Nico to see where his head's at. Obviously they don't want any tension in the team.

"Generally we do often come together and just keep it transparent... I'm sure we will sit down and see what Nico's feeling and whatever emotions he has and try and dilute them and move on."

Rosberg had started on pole in Austin but Hamilton had the inside line into the first corner and the two banged wheels, with the German pushed wide and down into fourth place.

He recovered to retake the lead but then gifted the race win, and championship, to Hamilton when he made a late mistake while leading.

Afterwards, Hamilton tossed him the second placed finisher's cap in the waiting room for the podium and had it flung straight back at him.

The Briton called the incident "pretty funny" and said there was not much to add. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)