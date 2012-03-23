Red Bull Formula One team principal Christian Horner attends a news conference after the second practice session of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SEPANG, Malaysia Red Bull team manager Christian Horner is seeking greater clarity from Formula One's governing body (FIA) over the controversial rear wing being used by Mercedes since the start of the season.

At the Australian Grand Prix last week, Red Bull and Lotus threatened to protest the DRS-activated F-duct device being used by Mercedes, with Horner saying it did not comply with the agreement of the technical working group.

Mercedes failed to score points in Australia but looked strong in practice and qualifying in Melbourne and in the first two sessions of this week's Malaysian Grand Prix on Friday, and Horner believes the matter remained unresolved.

"Charlie (Whiting) gave an opinion on it I think in Australia, I'm not sure that he's actually commented on anything here," Horner told reporters on Friday, referring to a report that the FIA race director had cleared the wing in Melbourne.

"Red Bull isn't the only team that's asked for clarity on this. I think if it's accepted and it's acknowledged by the FIA, then no problem," the Briton added.

"We just want clarity so we know going forward is it a technology we should be looking at researching and perhaps investing in or is it something that is going to be outlawed moving forward?

"I think that's the most important thing for us, just to have that clarity moving forward.

"There's been a bit of dialogue over the last 24 hours and hopefully it can be brought to a conclusion pretty shortly."

Horner was also quick to defend Red Bull and sister team Toro Rosso's failure to sign a letter to the FIA regarding cost-cutting in Formula One and the Resource Restriction Agreement (RRA).

"Yeah. We didn't see the letter. Simple. I can't sign something I didn't see. Whether or not we agree with the content is something else," Horner said when asked why they were the only two of the 12 teams missing from the letter.

"Firstly, I would like to make it clear that Red Bull is fully behind cost control in Formula One. I believe that letter, from what I read, requested for the FIA to police the RRA which, in our opinion would be the wrong route.

"We believe in controlling costs in Formula One and not frivolous spending, but we think that there are better ways of doing that through sporting and technical regulations as opposed to a resource restriction that relies on equivalence and apportionment of time and personnel."

(Editing by Alison Wildey)