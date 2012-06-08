MONTREAL, June 8 An HRT Formula One mechanic was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg on Friday after being clipped by a car in the pit lane at the end of opening Canadian Grand Prix practice.

Television images showed an ambulance outside the Spanish team's garage with the mechanic lying on the ground while a stretcher was prepared.

One team member told Reuters the mechanic had been taken to hospital in Montreal.

Spaniard Pedro de La Rosa was 20th on the timesheets for the team, who have yet to score a point since their debut in 2010 and are routinely lapped by the frontrunners.

HRT's Indian driver Narain Karthikeyan was 22nd. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Montreal, editing by Alan Baldwin)