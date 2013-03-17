Sauber Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany poses for the official portrait at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 14, 2013, ahead of the Australian F1 Grand Prix. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

MELBOURNE Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg will not take part in the Australian Grand Prix after suffering a mechanical failure, the team said on Sunday.

"There is a problem with the fuel system ... for safety reasons we will not start his car," the team said in post on their Twitter account. German Hulkenberg was to line up 11th on the grid.

The race starts at 5:00 p.m. local time (0600 GMT).

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)