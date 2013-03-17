Understated Nadal hits top gear
PARIS To Rafa Nadal's extraordinary list of achievements in Paris, the nine-times French Open champion might well add 'Master of Understatement'.
MELBOURNE Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg will not take part in the Australian Grand Prix after suffering a mechanical failure, the team said on Sunday.
"There is a problem with the fuel system ... for safety reasons we will not start his car," the team said in post on their Twitter account. German Hulkenberg was to line up 11th on the grid.
The race starts at 5:00 p.m. local time (0600 GMT).
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
PARIS To Rafa Nadal's extraordinary list of achievements in Paris, the nine-times French Open champion might well add 'Master of Understatement'.
The marketability of Tiger Woods will suffer following his arrest for driving under the influence, but the former world number one golfer's current sponsors will likely stay by his side, according to experts.