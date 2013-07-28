Rose takes Masters heartache on the chin after epic duel
AUGUSTA, Georgia Justin Rose was bloodied but unbowed after losing to Sergio Garcia in a dramatic playoff at the U.S. Masters on Sunday.
BUDAPEST The Hungarian Grand Prix has signed a contract extension to stay on the calendar until 2021, Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone told Reuters before Sunday's race.
The race at the Hungaroring has been a fixture since its debut in 1986 as Formula One's first in Eastern Europe and behind what was then the 'Iron Curtain'.
Only Monaco and Italy's Monza circuits have been on the calendar for longer uninterrupted spells.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)
AUGUSTA, Georgia Justin Rose was bloodied but unbowed after losing to Sergio Garcia in a dramatic playoff at the U.S. Masters on Sunday.
MILAN Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.