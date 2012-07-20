Williams Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado of Venezuela drives his car during the second practice session of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

HOCKENHEIM, Germany Crash-prone Pastor Maldonado, fined and reprimanded at the British Grand Prix for causing a collision, was in trouble again on Friday, this time for going too fast in the pit lane during practice at Hockenheim.

Race organisers said the Venezuelan had been fined 1,200 euros for travelling at 66 kms an hour in the pit lane during the first session.

Maldonado, surprise winner of the Spanish Grand Prix in May, has a reputation as a quick driver with more than a few rough edges still to be smoothed off.

His short Formula One career has been littered with incidents and crashes that have cost his team precious points.

He was accused of "not respecting other drivers" by Sergio Perez after the Mexican's car was pushed off the track by Maldonado at Silverstone.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey)