MONTREAL Britain's Paul Di Resta unleashed a flying lap in the final seconds of Friday's first practice session to top the times ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

With the track drying out after a morning rain shower, the Scotsman saved his best for last, guiding his Force India car around the treacherous Montreal street circuit in a time of one minute 21.020 seconds.

Britain's Jenson Button, who won the Canadian Grand Prix two years ago, was second fastest overall in his McLaren, just ahead of Romain Grosjean and Fernando Alonso.

Germany's triple world champion Sebastian Vettel was ninth in his Red Bull after setting the fastest time earlier in the session.

With light rain falling and puddles of water still on the circuit, most of the drivers adopted a cautious approach as they began their preparations for Sunday's race, the seventh of the Formula One season.

There were no major incidents although Venezuela's Pastor Maldonado hit a wall, breaking the front wing of his Williams.

Di Resta, who has never finished on the podium in his three season in Formula One, gave his struggling team a great start to a weekend where it celebrates its 100 Grand Prix, though he was not taking anything for granted.

"This is the worst grand prix of the year for weather," he told BBC. "It's so unpredictable and we spend more time hiding from the rain here than anywhere else. I think anything in the top six on Sunday will be exceptional." (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)