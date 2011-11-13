By Alan Baldwin
| ABU DHABI
ABU DHABI Nov 13 McLaren's Lewis Hamilton
won the floodlit Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday after Red Bull's
double Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel suffered his first
race retirement in more than a year.
Hamilton, celebrating the third win of a troubled season for
the 2008 champion, enjoyed a clean race to take the chequered
flag 8.4 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso with McLaren
team mate Jenson Button a distant third.
"Mega job, mega job guys -- as usual," whooped Hamilton over
the team radio, dedicating the victory to his watching mother
Carmen as a birthday present.
Vettel, who has already clinched this year's title, was
pitched off by a puncture at turn two of the opening lap after
making a clean start from his record-equalling 14th pole of the
season.
The 24-year-old German managed to nurse his Red Bull back to
the garage on three tyres and a rim but he was forced to retire
once mechanics had surveyed the damage.
The retirement ended Vettel's hopes of matching Michael
Schumacher's record of 13 wins in a single season as well as a
hat-trick of Abu Dhabi wins. He currently has 11 wins from 2011
with only the Brazilian Grand Prix remaining.
It also ended a run of seven podiums and 19 successive
points finishes stretching back to last season.
While Vettel was left as a spectator on an evening without a
Red Bull driver on the podium for the first time this year,
Hamilton drove a controlled and self-assured race that lap by
lap lifted his spirits as day turned to night.
While Alonso led for a couple of laps before his final stop,
the Spaniard came out of the pits 4.4 seconds behind the
McLaren.
There was no doubting Hamilton's happiness as he gave
Alonso, his former team mate and foe who had sung his praises
earlier in the weekend, a friendly hug on the podium and waved
to the crowd as Button doused him with fizzy rosewater.
"I'm ecstatic, very happy to be back up here," he told
reporters of his return to the top of the podium after a series
of crashes and controversies. "It's early days yet but this is
definitely a start of something hopefully very good."
Button's third place, secured on the penultimate lap when
Red Bull's Mark Webber had to pit for a mandatory switch to hard
tyres, ended a difficult afternoon for the 2009 champion whose
KERS system failed early on.
It also meant Hamilton will finish the season behind a team
mate for the first time in his single-seater career.
However the 26-year-old can still hope to end the year with
more victories than fellow Briton Button, who has also won three
and held on to second place overall in the championship from
Alonso.
