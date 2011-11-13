* Hamilton takes third win of season
* Vettel retires with sudden puncture on opening lap
* Alonso puts Ferrari on podium
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Alan Baldwin
ABU DHABI, Nov 13 Lewis Hamilton savoured
a morale-boosting Abu Dhabi Grand Prix victory on Sunday after
Red Bull's double Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel suffered
his first race retirement in more than a year.
The McLaren driver, celebrating the third win of a troubled
season, took the chequered flag 8.4 seconds ahead of Ferrari's
Fernando Alonso.
Jenson Button was a distant third for McLaren.
"Mega job, mega job guys -- as usual," whooped 2008 champion
Hamilton over the team radio, dedicating the victory to his
watching mother Carmen as a birthday present.
Vettel, who has already clinched this year's title, was
pitched off by a sudden puncture only seconds after making a
lightning start from his record-equalling 14th pole position of
the season.
The 24-year-old German managed to nurse his Red Bull back to
the garage on three tyres and a rim but he was forced to retire
once mechanics had surveyed the damage.
"We were in a great position to win the race today...he'd
done everything right. It was cruel luck really," said team boss
Christian Horner.
The retirement ended Vettel's hopes of matching Michael
Schumacher's record of 13 wins in a single season as well as a
hat-trick of Abu Dhabi wins. He currently has 11 wins from 2011
with only the Brazilian Grand Prix remaining.
It also ended a run of seven podiums and 19 successive
points finishes stretching back to last season.
PITWALL SPECTATOR
While Vettel was left as a pit wall spectator on an evening
without a Red Bull driver on the podium for the first time this
year, Hamilton drove a controlled and self-assured race that lap
by lap lifted his spirits as day turned to night.
The Briton has been embroiled in plenty of controversy this
season, and six collisions with Ferrari's Felipe Massa, but
Sunday's race was flawless.
"When I was doing the lap on the way in (after the finish),
I was thinking that this was definitely one of my best, just in
terms of my own performance, not making mistakes," said
Hamilton.
"I don't feel I've made a single mistake in the race and
with the things that have gone on, with the pressure that I've
been under and with the doubt that has surrounded me, I felt
just massively proud to have put that kind of performance
together and to have come out on top."
While Alonso led for a couple of laps before his final stop,
the Spaniard came out of the pits 4.4 seconds behind the
McLaren.
Alonso could still be happy with Ferrari's first podium
finish at a lavish circuit that has a Ferrari theme park next
door, as well as a trophy to complete his personal collection of
one from every track on the current calendar.
If the day to night race was hardly a thriller once Vettel
had departed, there was at least more overtaking than in the
past and a change of winner. There was no doubting Hamilton's
happiness either.
He gave Alonso, his former team mate and foe who had sung
his praises earlier in the weekend, a friendly hug on the podium
and waved to the crowd as Button doused him with fizzy
rosewater.
Button's third place, secured on the penultimate lap when
Red Bull's Mark Webber had to pit for a mandatory switch to hard
tyres, ended a difficult afternoon for the 2009 champion whose
KERS system failed early on.
It also meant Hamilton will finish the season behind a team
mate for the first time in his single-seater career.
However, the 26-year-old can still hope to end the year with
more victories than fellow Briton Button, who has also won three
and held on to second place overall in the championship -- 10
points clear of Alonso.
(Editing by Clare Fallon/Mark Meadows; For Reuters sports blog
Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)