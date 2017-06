SEPANG, Malaysia, March 25 Ferrari's Fernando Alonso won the Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of Sauber's Sergio Perez in a race that was stopped for 51 minutes due to torrential rain.

Pole sitter Lewis Hamilton finished third for the second race in a row in his McLaren with Red Bull's Mark Webber behind him in fourth.

(Reporting by John O'Brien; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

