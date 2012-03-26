By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, March 26
LONDON, March 26 Even if the Malaysian Grand
Prix ultimately stands out as an aberration, with Fernando
Alonso celebrating an unlikely Ferrari victory, it could be a
defining moment in the Formula One careers of Sergio Perez and
Bruno Senna.
In a rain-hit race that may also have hastened Felipe
Massa's departure from Maranello, the two Latin American drivers
stood out.
"He was a revelation." McLaren team boss Martin Whitmarsh
said of Perez, who finished second for Sauber to become the
first Mexican on the F1 podium for 41 years.
"I imagine he's put a bit of pressure on Mr Massa, that's my
guessing on that one," he told Sky television with a mischievous
grin.
"I don't know what the odds are for him switching teams
before China, but I think there must be some consideration
there," added Whitmarsh, whose 2008 world champion Lewis
Hamilton clashed repeatedly with Massa last year.
Cynics might say that the odds on the 22-year-old Perez
joining Ferrari will only have been enhanced by his failure to
pass Alonso, now the championship leader, in the closing laps.
The Mexican is also a Ferrari driver, a member of the
Italian team's youth academy who occasionally tests in the
Ferrari simulator, while his team use Ferrari engines.
Ferrari, with an ugly car that proved uncompetitive in the
Australian season opener, were desperate for a morale-boosting
victory at Sepang after the weather played into their hands and
Perez looked the only man who could stop them.
REAL TALENT
While there was no evidence of any collusion and Peter
Sauber dismissed any suggestion of a team order, the Mexican's
performance announced his arrival as a real talent.
It will also have been welcomed in Austin, the Texan city
which is due to stage the closest race to Mexico when Formula
One returns to the United States, Ferrari's biggest export
market, in November.
The perception of Perez as a 'pay driver', given his
opportunity in Formula One because of his links with key Mexican
sponsors including the world's richest man Carlos Slim, now
looks like a footnote to a much more promising story.
Brazilian Massa, whose future at Ferrari is under increasing
scrutiny, finished 15th after retiring in Melbourne.
He has not been on the podium since 2010 and the paddock
speculation is moving up a gear race by race, even as Ferrari
try to dampen it down.
Senna, nephew of the late triple champion Ayrton, was the
quickest Brazilian on track at Sepang and triggered a
reappraisal of his talents with a fine drive to sixth place
after being last at the re-start.
His eight points were more than Williams had managed in all
of last season but it was the manner in which he grabbed them
that stood out.
His overtaking move on Michael Schumacher, Ayrton's old
rival, was rich in symbolism but it also indicated that he too
could be much more than a driver who owed his place to
sponsorship as much as speed.
"For the first time now I believe Bruno Senna can cut it in
Formula One," declared former F1 driver and Sky commentator
Martin Brundle. "I haven't seen anything up until now that
convinced me in the same way that this does."
The third grand prix of the 20-race season takes place in
China on April 15.
