SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Sebastian Vettel cruised to a third straight Singapore Grand Prix victory on Sunday and moved closer to a fourth consecutive Formula One world title with a dominant drive under the floodlights at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The German led from pole to flag and lapped on average almost two seconds quicker than his rivals to finish comfortably clear of Fernando Alonso to extend his championship lead over the Ferrari driver to 60 points with six races remaining.

Kimi Raikkonen shrugged off back pain to climb from 13th on the grid to third for Lotus in a challenging race that was held up by one safety car period when Daniel Ricciardo crashed his Toro Rosso into the barriers on lap 26.

Vettel has now won seven of the season's 13 races. (Reporting by John O'Brien, editing by Alan Baldwin)