SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Lewis Hamilton edged his Mercedes team mate on his final flying lap to secure pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, the Briton crossing the line just 0.007 seconds ahead of the German.

Hamilton, who trails Rosberg by 22 points with six races remaining, lapped the 23-turn Marina Bay Street Circuit in one minute 45.681 seconds after his team mate had crossed the line in 1:45.688.

Daniel Ricciardo was third fastest in 1:45.854 as Red Bull locked up the second row with the Australian's team mate and three-time winner in Singapore Sebastian Vettel clocking 1:45.902 to claim fourth on the grid.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso was fifth, just ahead of Felipe Massa's Williams. (Editing by Toby Davis)