SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Lewis Hamilton stormed to victory at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday to take the Formula One championship lead from Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg after the German retired with steering wheel problems.

The Briton overcame the twin Red Bull challenge of Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo to move three points clear of Rosberg with five races remaining.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso was fourth, while Felipe Massa took fifth place for Williams. (Reporting by John O'Brien, editing by Alan Baldwin)