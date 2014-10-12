SOCHI, Russia Oct 12 Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural Russian Formula One Grand Prix and extended his championship lead on Sunday in a Mercedes one-two that clinched the team's first constructors' title.

The Briton, who started on pole position, chalked up his fourth win in a row and ninth of the season to forge 17 points clear of German team mate Nico Rosberg with 100 still to be won.

Hamilton, the 2008 world champion, also became only the fourth driver in F1 history to win nine races in a single season.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas finished third for Williams in a race watched by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a circuit snaking around some of the landmark venues from this year's Winter Olympics. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)