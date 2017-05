MELBOURNE, March 15 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday in a perfect start for his Formula One world championship defence.

Starting from pole position at Albert Park, the Briton led a Mercedes one-two for the top two podium spots and crossed the line at Albert Park 1.3 seconds ahead of German team mate Nico Rosberg.

Sebastian Vettel was third on his Ferrari debut. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alan Baldwin)