MEXICO CITY Nov 1 Nico Rosberg won the Mexican Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday as Formula One made a lively return to the country after a 23-year absence.

The German's fourth victory of the year, and 12th of his career, ended team mate Lewis Hamilton's three-race winning streak with the Briton having to settle for second a week after securing his third title.

Both championships had already been decided, with Hamilton celebrating his third in Texas a week ago and Mercedes retaining their constructors' crown in Russia last month.

Rosberg's win lifted him to second in the championship, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel failing to score after a crash that brought out the safety car on the 52nd of the 71 laps.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas finished third for Williams. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)