BUDAPEST, July 28 Red Bull's Mark Webber, far
from satisfied with his car on Friday, was fastest in the final
practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix with a much-improved
performance on Saturday.
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, fastest in both of Friday's
sessions, was second while Webber's Red Bull team mate Sebastian
Vettel was third.
Australian Webber, second in the Formula One championship
behind Spain's Fernando Alonso, had said on Friday that Red Bull
had "work to do" after two lacklustre sessions.
However, there seemed to be no problems as he produced a
fastest time of one minute 21.550 seconds in hot, sunny
conditions at the Hungaroring.
Qualifying for Sunday's race starts at 1200 GMT.
