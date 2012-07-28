BUDAPEST, July 28 Red Bull's Mark Webber, far from satisfied with his car on Friday, was fastest in the final practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix with a much-improved performance on Saturday.

McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, fastest in both of Friday's sessions, was second while Webber's Red Bull team mate Sebastian Vettel was third.

Australian Webber, second in the Formula One championship behind Spain's Fernando Alonso, had said on Friday that Red Bull had "work to do" after two lacklustre sessions.

However, there seemed to be no problems as he produced a fastest time of one minute 21.550 seconds in hot, sunny conditions at the Hungaroring.

Qualifying for Sunday's race starts at 1200 GMT.