SEPANG, Malaysia, March 30 Britain's Lewis Hamilton won the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday, taking a pole-to-flag victory ahead of Nico Rosberg in a first one-two for Mercedes since they returned to Formula One as a works team in 2010.

Quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel finished third for Red Bull and collected his first points of the season.

Rosberg, who won the season-opener in Australia, still leads the championship. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Alan Baldwin)