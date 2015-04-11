SHANGHAI, April 11 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton edged out team mate Nico Rosberg for pole position as Mercedes locked down the front row of the grid for the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Briton lapped the 5.451 km Shanghai International Circuit in one minute, 35.782 seconds to claim his third pole in as many races this season and third in a row in China.

Rosberg clocked 1:35.824 to finish ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, winner of the previous race in Malaysia, and Felipe Massa of Williams, who will complete the second row alongside the German. (Editing by John O'Brien)