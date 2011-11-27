SAO PAULO Nov 27 Mark Webber led a Red Bull one-two in Brazil on Sunday to celebrate his first victory of the year in the last race of the Formula One season.

The Australian, second on the starting grid, passed world champion team mate Sebastian Vettel for the lead after 30 of the 71 laps when the German was apparently wrestling with a gearbox problem.

Vettel, who had wrapped up his second title last month with four races to spare, finished second ahead of McLaren's Jenson Button. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)