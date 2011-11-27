SAO PAULO Nov 27 Mark Webber led a Red
Bull one-two in Brazil on Sunday to celebrate his first victory
of the year in the last race of the Formula One season.
The Australian, second on the starting grid, passed world
champion team mate Sebastian Vettel for the lead after 30 of the
71 laps when the German was apparently wrestling with a gearbox
problem.
Vettel, who had wrapped up his second title last month with
four races to spare, finished second ahead of McLaren's Jenson
Button.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond; For Reuters
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)