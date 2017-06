VALENCIA, Spain, June 24 Ferrari's Fernando Alonso won the European Grand Prix on Sunday to become the first repeat winner of the Formula One season after eight races.

Finland's Kimi Raikkonen was second for Lotus with seven-times champion Michael Schumacher finishing third for Mercedes in his first appearance on the podium since 2006.

Red Bull's world champion Sebastian Vettel retired while leading, with McLaren's Lewis Hamilton crashing out while in third place.