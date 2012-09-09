MONZA, Italy, Sept 9 Britain's Lewis Hamilton won the Italian Formula One Grand Prix for McLaren on Sunday with Sauber's Mexican driver Sergio Perez finishing second.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso was third to stretch his overall championship lead over Hamilton to 37 points with seven races remaining.

Red Bull's world champion Sebastian Vettel, who had been Alonso's closest rival in the standings before the start, retired six laps from the finish. McLaren's Jenson Button, winner in Belgium last weekend, also failed to finish. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)