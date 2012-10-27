GREATER NOIDA, India Oct 27 Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel took pole position for the Indian Grand Prix on Saturday in Red Bull's third successive front row sweep.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, six points behind the 25-year-old German with four races remaining including Sunday's, qualified fifth at the Buddh International Circuit.

Vettel won from pole in India last year and he was joined on the front row by Australian team mate Mark Webber. McLaren's Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button qualified third and fourth respectively.

Alonso will line up alongside Brazilian team mate Felipe Massa on the third row. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)