SHANGHAI, April 13 Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with Kimi Raikkonen alongside for Lotus.

The pole was 2008 world champion Hamilton's first for Mercedes and 27th of his career.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso qualified third with Red Bull's championship leader Sebastian Vettel starting ninth after opting to qualify on the slower but longer-lasting medium tyres rather than the soft compound used by Hamilton.

Red Bull's Mark Webber, barely speaking to Vettel after a team orders row in Malaysia, was sidelined by a fuel problem in the second phase of qualifying. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)